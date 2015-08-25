Deep Dive: Finding valuable sleepers late in drafts

People are suffering from recency bias when it comes to Steve Johnson, as his last two years have led many to believe he's a) old, b) washed up, or c) both a and b. However, if you take a look at Johnson's tape via GamePass, you'll see a player who more closely resembles the guy who averaged a stat line of 79/1,041/7.6 from 2010 to 2012, and not some sort of beaten-down receiver walking toward the light. Johnson is only 28-years-old and very much still in the prime of his career. I'd rather buy Johnson at his late-round ADP instead of buying into a "bounce-back" season from Keenan Allen roughly 10 rounds earlier. Since Vincent Jackson left San Diego, the difference in fantasy points between Philip Rivers' top two wide receivers has been on average 21.4 per season. That's just over 1.3 fantasy points per game. Johnson is a precise route-runner who has already built a rapport with Rivers, and should thrive in Mike McCoy's offense. I honestly wouldn't be surprised if at the end of the season it was Johnson who had more fantasy points than Allen. Seriously.