Deep Dive: Finding RB, WR help on Week 11 waiver wire

The Bears made a change coming out of their Week 7 bye to include more two tight end sets in their offense, with Miller being the primary beneficiary. In the first six weeks of the season he was only on the field for 33 percent of the snaps, where as he's played just shy of 50 percent the last three weeks, with a season-high 80 percent in Week 10. Miller has scored three touchdowns in the last two weeks, catching all seven of his targets in that span as well. He's still clearly behind Martellus Bennett in snaps and targets, but with no second option at wide receiver emerging behind Alshon Jeffery, the team could be looking to Miller for a spark. Keep in mind, though, that 47 percent of his fantasy points this season (31) came on his 87-yard touchdown this week. So there is still likely a lot of volatility with his procuction moving forward. With that being said, teams in deeper leagues could think about streaming Miller down the stretch, though he has a tough matchup in Week 11 against the Broncos.