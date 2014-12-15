Deep dive: Digging up the last few waiver-wire gems

We're nearing the end, folks. Michael Fabiano has the top waiver-wire options in fantasy football for you HERE, but below are some deeper waiver-wire targets if you're scraping the bottom of the free agent barrel.
Many of these "deep" waiver pickups have graduated to Fabiano's top-10 in recent weeks, such as Odell Beckham, Jonathan Stewart, Latavius Murray, Dan Herron, Donte Moncrief and Kenny Stills. This piece is here to try and help you get ahead of the competition, or find gems in deep leagues. Of course, for each of those successes, I recommend a Chad Henne-type. Welp, you can't win them all. Let's hope we can find a winner in this crop below.
Quarterbacks
Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings (6.2 percent owned): Bridgewater has been coming into his own as a signal-caller, but still struggling a bit along the way. He's posted consecutive 300-plus yard passing games, while also throwing for two touchdowns in three of his last four games. He does a lot of the little things you like to see in a young passer, like reading/manipulating the defense and moving well within the pocket. Bridgewater has a decent matchup against the Dolphins this weekend, and could be worth a look in two-QB or deeper leagues.
Running backs
Lance Dunbar, Dallas Cowboys (2.6 percent owned): Even though it sounds like DeMarco Murray is going to play this weekend after breaking a bone in his hand on Sunday, it could be worth scooping up Dunbar off of waivers. Many fantasy players are going to rush to grab Joseph Randle, but in the event that Murray doesn't play it'll likely be more of a committee between Randle and Dunbar. Dunbar has great acceleration and a knack for taking short passes up the field quickly. He could be featured prominently in passing situations whether or not Murray shows up and could have deep flex value as a result. To the right is a nice run of his from last season so you can see him move on tape.
Matt Asiata, Minnesota Vikings (34.7 percent owned): Asiata isn't really a "deep" pick since he's owned in over a third of NFL.com leagues, but if you're in need of a flex play this weekend Asiata could be a savvy pickup. The Dolphins have been up and down as a run defense in recent weeks, but Asiata has added value in the passing game (seven catches on seven targets last week) and at the goal line. It wouldn't be pretty but he's likely there if you need him.
Wide receivers
Stedman Bailey, St. Louis Rams (1.1 percent owned): I'm going to keep writing about Bailey in this column until the season ends or my fingers fall off (whichever happens first). Bailey had a down game in Week 14 against a fantastic matchup, but bounced back this past weekend against a tough matchup in the Cardinals. Bailey had 74 receiving yards and 13 rushing yards for 8.7 fantasy points. That's not exactly spectacular, but Bailey was tackled just shy of the goal line on one reception. He's being targeted frequently and the Rams get a cushy opponent this weekend in the New York Giants. Bailey could be a steal off of waivers as a WR3 or flex play in the fantasy championships.
Marquess Wilson, Chicago Bears (0.8 percent owned): With Brandon Marshall on the IR, there is going to be a wealth of targets to go around in the Chicago offense, and one of the key recipients could be Wilson. The team was really high on Wilson in the offseason until a collarbone injury landed him on the IR/designated to return list before the season started. Wilson has great size (6-foot-4, 184 pounds) and will have a couple weeks of practice reps under his belt now to fill in the void left by Marshall. Wilson is no guarantee to produce (and we've yet to see him in Monday Night Football as I publish this), but he could have lots of upside in a Week 16 matchup with Detroit in Chicago.
Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins (7.3 percent owned): Landry has become one of Ryan Tannehill's favorite targets, and the rookie hauled in eight catches for 99 yards last week against the Patriots. This week he'll have another tough-ish matchup against the Vikings, but given the Dolphins' inability to throw the ball deep, Landry should continue to see a high volume of targets and receptions. He is definitely worth a start as a flex or WR3 in PPR formats and daily fantasy leagues.
Nate Washington, Tennessee Titans (0.7 percent owned): I'm as surprised to be writing about Washington as you are to be reading about him, but that's the state of the Titans passing attack right now. Injuries to Justin Hunter and Kendall Wright have paved the way for Washington, who has had at least 56 receiving yards in each of his last five games, with two touchdowns during that span and one 100-yard game (last week). If you're looking for receiver help/depth or need a cheap daily fantasy play, Washington might be worth a look as he'll have a favorable matchup on Thursday night against the Jaguars.
Tight ends
Flip a coin. Throw darts at the free agent list. Consult a psychic. Have a baby decide for you.
At this point, I don't have any more insight/advice to offer on this dumpster fire of a position. Picking the right tight end (if you don't own one of the elite) is the fantasy equivalent of the reaping scene in "The Hunger Games." May the odds be ever in your favor.
-- Alex Gelhar is a fantasy and features writer for NFL.com who believes "Die Hard" can absolutely be considered a Christmas movie, and he'll be rewatching his copy in the coming weeks. Hit him up on Twitter @AlexGelhar if you disagree, want to discuss movies in general or for some fantasy advice. Just not about tight ends.