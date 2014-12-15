Deep dive: Digging up the last few waiver-wire gems

Lance Dunbar, Dallas Cowboys (2.6 percent owned): Even though it sounds like DeMarco Murray is going to play this weekend after breaking a bone in his hand on Sunday, it could be worth scooping up Dunbar off of waivers. Many fantasy players are going to rush to grab Joseph Randle, but in the event that Murray doesn't play it'll likely be more of a committee between Randle and Dunbar. Dunbar has great acceleration and a knack for taking short passes up the field quickly. He could be featured prominently in passing situations whether or not Murray shows up and could have deep flex value as a result. To the right is a nice run of his from last season so you can see him move on tape.