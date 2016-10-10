Deep dive: Devontae Booker a must-add off waivers

Many expected Michael Thomas to take on a big role in the Saints passing attack in 2016, and that has finally started to happen in Weeks 3 and 4. Thomas' 20 targets in those two weeks led the team, and he found the end zone each week as well. Starting Saints wide receivers can be a dicey proposition, as Drew Brees excels at exploiting matchups and spreading the ball around. However, Thomas' increasing role makes him a solid add this week on the waiver wire as he prepares for a home matchup with the Panthers lackluster secondary. Breshad Perriman was inches away from a game-winning touchdown and solid fantasy outing but instead finished with just two catches for 11 yards on five targets. If Steve Smith's ankle injury (he left the game in Week 5 and didn't return) is at all serious, Perriman could see a big bump in playing time and targets. He's a good player to stash this week before he actually breaks out. Cameron Meredith and Eddie Royal are both seeing more and more work in the Bears passing attack. With Alshon Jeffery pulling a bit of a disappearing act in this offense (though it's not all his fault), Meredith and Royal will be viable matchup-based plays in deeper leagues as the season progresses.