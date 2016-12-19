Deep dive: Boom-or-bust fantasy championship plays

J.J. Nelson probably should have been in the main waiver column, but oh well. It's Week 16, cut me some slack. With Michael Floyd out of the picture, Nelson was on the field for 78 percent of the offensive plays in Week 14, his second-highest percentage of the year. He saw a team-high 11 targets and scored one touchdown, though he dropped what should have been a 50-plus yard score as well. He could find space deep against an Earl Thomas-less Seahawks secondary on Saturday. Chris Hogan is the Patriots' top deep threat and his 19.1 yards per catch average ranks second in the league among wideouts with at least 40 targets. The Jets are prone to allowing big-plays in the passing game (both Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills had 50-plus yard touchdown receptions in Week 14 alone). If he and Tom Brady can connect on one deep pass or, fantasy gods willing, two, Hogan could be a fantasy championship hero.