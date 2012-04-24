Deep 49ers have no specific need in this draft

"I'm a big believer in the book `Blink,"' the GM said. "I think your instincts, when you go in and look at a player, what you see initially in that first five to 10 minutes, what your feelings are, if we were to go back and take a look at it, generally speaking you were right in that first five to 10 minutes. ... I think a lot of times you spend too much time evaluating certain players and you either make them better than what they are or you make them worse than what they were. The initial reaction is usually the correct one."