Deemed ineligible at Georgia, King to enter supplemental draft

Published: Jul 12, 2011 at 06:48 AM

ATLANTA -- Former University of Georgia tailback Caleb King said Tuesday he is entering the NFL's supplemental draft.

King, who would have been a senior, was declared academically ineligible for the 2011 season Friday. He finished spring drills as Georgia's starter.

King said in a statement released by Georgia that he is looking forward to the opportunity to continue his career in the NFL.

King rushed for 430 yards and two touchdowns on 80 carries in 2010. He started 10 of his 29 games at Georgia and rushed for 1,271 yards. He set a career high with 166 rushing yards in a game against Georgia Tech in 2009.

