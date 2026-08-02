Deebo Samuel: Return to 49ers was 'just a matter of time'

Deebo Samuel took a one-year sojourn to Washington D.C., before returning to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2026 season.

The veteran receiver said Saturday that his homecoming to the Niners has been seamless.

"It kind of felt like I didn't even go nowhere, to be honest," Samuel said, via ESPN. "When I got back, I was just like, 'Well, I know what's going on. I know the people here. Staff still the same.' So it's kind of like the same for real."

Last offseason, San Francisco shipped Samuel to the Commanders for a fifth-round pick. However, Samuel said there was zero animosity with general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan in his return.

"Conversations with me, John and Kyle have just always kind of been the same," Samuel said. "It was just a matter of time before it happened."