49ers WR Deebo Samuel (groin) returning to action vs. Bengals

The San Francisco 49ers will have one of the NFL's most versatile offensive threats back on the field Sunday.

After missing just one game due to a groin injury, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is active to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Samuel, who's emerged as a vaunted receiving and rushing threat, was absent for the Niners' Week 13 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks and was questionable coming into Sunday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism this week for the return of Samuel, who made his way back to practice on Friday in a limited capacity. After suffering his injury in Week 12, Samuel was predicted to miss 1-2 weeks by Shanahan, so he's right on track with his coach's initial prognostication.