Around the NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (groin) returning to action vs. Bengals

Published: Dec 12, 2021 at 03:07 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The San Francisco 49ers will have one of the NFL's most versatile offensive threats back on the field Sunday.

After missing just one game due to a groin injury, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is active to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Samuel, who's emerged as a vaunted receiving and rushing threat, was absent for the Niners' Week 13 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks and was questionable coming into Sunday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism this week for the return of Samuel, who made his way back to practice on Friday in a limited capacity. After suffering his injury in Week 12, Samuel was predicted to miss 1-2 weeks by Shanahan, so he's right on track with his coach's initial prognostication.

Samuel's caught 56 passes for 1,006 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed 25 times for 203 yards and five more touchdowns so far this season.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sprains ankle, exits early in loss to Browns

Lamar Jackson left the playing field early Sunday. The Ravens' star QB was carted to the locker room soon after taking a hit to the lower body in the second quarter. He suffered an ankle sprain and did not return as Baltimore lost to Cleveland.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 14's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 14 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) inactive vs. Washington

Much ado has been made recently about the health of Cowboys running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿, but it was his backfield mate Tony Pollard who carried an injury designation into Week 14.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals' Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins expected to play vs. 49ers 

Cincinnati Bengals running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ and wide receiver Tee Higgins, both listed as questionable, are expected to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells Ian Rapoport. 
news

Broncos to honor late WR Demaryius Thomas on Sunday vs. Lions

Sunday at Empower Field will be an emotional setting for the Denver Broncos and their fans. With the unexpected passing of ﻿Demaryius Thomas﻿ sure to be on everyone's minds and hearts, the club is ensuring his memory will be honored.
news

Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore (quad) placed on injured reserve

The Jets placed rookie WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games. 
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson placed on reserve/COVID list

﻿Rams RB Darrell Henderson﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID list and will miss Monday night's game versus the Cardinals, the team announced. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 11

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. have been activated from the reserve/COVID list, clearing them to play Sunday versus the Giants.
news

Titans activate WR Julio Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve, will play vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans activated Jones from injured reserve on Saturday and he will play on Sunday versus the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW