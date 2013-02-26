Dee Milliner, Tyrann Mathieu among defensive backs who shined

Tyrann Mathieu, CB, LSU:The prospect formerly known as "Honey Badger" created some positive momentum with his standout performance at the combine. Mathieu certainly surprised evaluators with a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. Not only was his time adequate for the position, it indicated that he is a more explosive athlete than most expected him to be after watching him on tape. Mathieu also surprised scouts with his solid footwork and fundamentals in positional drills. He gilded in and out of transitions while displaying exceptional hands and ball skills. Additionally, he shagged punts effortlessly after the workout, showcasing natural hands and awareness when tracking the ball. While character concerns could certainly overshadow Mathieu's talent and productivity, the fact that he shined on the field in Indy could raise his stock on most draft boards across the league.