Dee Milliner turning to yoga to save Jets career

Milliner's case is sad, but so is the perception surrounding him. He's never been truly healthy in the NFL, with a broken wrist, torn Achilles tendon and ankle issue keeping him sidelined for the majority of his career. He was labeled a "bust" after his failure to live up to Rex Ryan's lofty expectations, but the real indictment came on the executive staff placed in charge of drafting him. Nearly all of former general manager John Idzik's regime has been cleared out.