Around the NFL

Dee Milliner's reclamation campaign off to rough start

Published: Aug 12, 2016 at 04:18 AM

Jacksonville opened the preseason with a quality first step, despite a 17-13 loss to the Jets. The brightest spot of that strong start belonged to wide receiver Allen Robinson.

A glance at the highlights will bring you two sensational grabs made by Robinson, which landed the Jaguars in the red zone, and soon after, the end zone. It's the way things have largely been going for Jacksonville lately. After the franchise's most encouraging offseason in recent memory (save for rookie Jalen Ramsey's setback), there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

Lost in Robinson's big-play-packed preseason debut was the corner on the losing end of those one-on-one battles. Particularly who that corner was is important, because it was former first-round pick Dee Milliner.

Milliner has struggled mightily with injuries since being selected ninth overall out of Alabama in 2013 as the perceived successor to Darrelle Revis. He's played in just 21 of 48 possible games in his professional career. He hasn't seen the field as a defender in the regular season since 2014. On Thursday, he looked like it.

Entering the game in place of starting corner Buster Skrine, Milliner was almost immediately confronted with a man-to-man matchup against Robinson, who ran a fade toward the sideline on second-and-2 from Jacksonville's 22. Quarterback Blake Bortles tossed it up for his man, who made a leaping, spinning grab and managed to drag both feet in bounds for a first down. Milliner, focused on staying as deep into Robinson's chest as possible, didn't even have time to turn his head around.

The very next play, Bortles went deep, thanks to an offsides penalty on Deon Simon. The flag flew, free play, and Bortles let it fly. Robinson made another spectacular grab, with Milliner, again left in one-on-one, trying to track the ball before leaping and missing. It was more of a fantastic catch than poor coverage. But on back-to-back plays, the losses are magnified.

As head coach Todd Bowles said, they were completions you simply cannot allow.

"He gave up an explosive play and missed a tackle that turned into an explosive (play)," Bowles said, via the New York Post. "You can't have explosion plays. ... We've got to correct that."

Milliner later allowed a huge gain by Tony Washington, who ran a slant and, aided by Milliner striking him in the lower back, reversed course before sprinting down the sideline past a flailing Milliner and other Jets defenders to the New York 12.

"I gave up two explosion plays and I can't let that happen," Milliner said. "Most definitely I was upset about them because I should have made the plays. I've just got to make the plays when it's my time. On [the 45-yard Robinson catch], I tried to go for the ball and he made a good catch, and then I had the missed tackle [on Washington]. Both of them were critical."

Now what could be critical is Milliner's job status with the Jets. His run of bad luck health-wise is well-documented. But after spending parts of three seasons rarely coming close to reaching the expectation set for him in being a top-10 selection, and only playing special teams in 2015, Milliner could meet The Turk before the end of preseason. It certainly isn't off to a good start.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brandon Staley credits defense, run game for Chargers' recent wins

Following two impressive wins over the Bears and Jets, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley credited the defense disrupting opposing QBs and the rushing attack finding its footing in recent weeks.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera downplays Chase Young's comments: 'I like the direction we're headed'

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera downplayed recent comments from Chase Young on how the vibe with the 49ers compares to Washington.
news

Kenny Pickett: Consistent rushing attack 'huge' for Steelers' offense

With Pittsburgh clawing its way toward a 5-3 record at the midway point of the 2023 season, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett believes the team has found a groove by virtue of the rushing attack.
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud 'excited' for return to Ohio in Week 10 matchup vs. Bengals

Coming off a record-setting performance Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud discusses his return to the state of Ohio this Sunday when Houston faces the Cincinnati Bengals 
news

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans: 23 injured players 'doesn't stop our process' for preparing for Bengals

There were 23 players listed on the Houston Texans' injury report Wednesday, but head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't allowing it to alter the process for preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens D: 'I believe our defense has no weakness'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thinks very highly of Baltimore's defense, which he believes doesn't have a weakness so far. 
news

NFL to allow college all-star game participation for draft-eligible underclassmen

The NFL has informed all 32 teams that draft-eligible underclassmen are now allowed to participate in three college all-star games, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Four things to watch for in Panthers-Bears on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Carolina Panthers visit the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football".
news

Week 10 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants to start rookie QB Tommy DeVito vs. Cowboys; Matt Barkley elevated to backup role

New York Giants rookie quarterback will start for New York in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Brian Daboll announced on Wednesday.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs highlight Players of the Week

Following Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, Texans QB C.J. Stroud and Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs highlight the league's Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.