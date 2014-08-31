Dee Milliner's availability in doubt for Jets' opener

The New York Jets badly need Dee Milliner back in their secondary. That might not happen until after Week 1.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Sunday that the "feeling right now" is that Milliner will not be ready for next Sunday's opener against the Oakland Raiders. The 2013 first-round pick has been sidelined since Aug. 10 by a high-ankle sprain.
If Milliner can't go against the Raiders, the Jets will likely turn to Darrin Walls and Antonio Allen as the starting corners, with Kyle Wilson manning the slot. It's a grim situation for Rex Ryan -- Walls is an undrafted free agent and Allen is a converted safety coming off a concussion.
On Saturday, the Jetscut ties with Dimitri Patterson, an expected starter who was suspended earlier in the week after an unexcused absence from the team. The Jetsadded some depth Sunday, claiming cornerback Leon McFadden off waivers. McFadden was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2013.
The silver lining for the Jets may be their Week 1 opponent. Raiders quarterback Matt Schaub is coming off a poor preseason in which he appeared reluctant to push the ball downfield in any capacity. If Schaub gets the start over rookie Derek Carr, an obvious Jets weakness could be somewhat mitigated.
