Dee Ford's playmaking, proven growth symbolizes Chiefs' rise

Ford is proving that he should be considered a major part of the Chiefs' youth movement, which is something that couldn't be said before. Until recently, he was best known as the player who left fans shaking their heads when Kansas City general manager John Dorsey selected him in the first round of the 2014 draft -- when the Chiefs had more pressing needs to fill, most notably at wide receiver and cornerback. Instead, they took a defensive end from Auburn who many projected as a second-round pick at best, a player who produced 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his first 25 NFL games.