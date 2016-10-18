Decker undergoes hip surgery, out at least 8 months

After being placed on injured reserve with a torn rotator cuff, the Jets wide receiver underwent surgery Tuesday on his hip, a previously undisclosed ailment. The team announced in a statement that the hip surgery was deemed necessary during an evaluation into Decker's shoulder injury.
The recovery time for his hip surgery is six months, while he will be sidelined following his eventual shoulder surgery for up to eight months. That means Decker will likely not be back on the field by minicamp, and his availability for the start of next season is now unclear.
As the Jets' recent putrid performance has indicated, Decker's absence has deeply affected the efficiency of Ryan Fitzpatrick and the offense. With the wideout now in the hands of his surgeons, Todd Bowles and Co. can only hope that Decker makes a full and swift recovery to return for 2017. Which quarterback will be throwing Decker the ball when he returns is an issue that remains unsettled.