Decision on Brady's appeal on hold until next week?

Published: Jun 24, 2015
When the appeal for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's four-game suspension ended Tuesday evening, attorney Jeffrey Kessler conceded the timetable for a ruling was still up in the air.

We now have reason to believe there will be no decision from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before next weekend.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday's edition of NFL Total Access that post-hearing briefs for the appeal are due late next week.

Goodell will have to process those briefs, which means no decision is imminent.

Brady's appeal offered full explanations to every question, Rapoport added, and more context than was provided to independent investigator Ted Wells in relation to the footballs used in the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

It's not clear whether that will be enough to reduce Brady's four-game suspension, according to Rapoport, nor is it evident if the quarterback turned over his phone during the appeals process.

