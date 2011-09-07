Debuts in doubt for Seahawks' prized offseason acquisitions

RENTON, Wash. -- Veteran offensive lineman Robert Gallery and wide receiver Sidney Rice, two of Seattle's biggest offseason acquisitions in free agency, are still uncertain for the Seahawks' season opener on Sunday at San Francisco.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that both are progressing from their injuries, but neither is ready to return to practice yet. Carroll didn't rule either out for Sunday's game, but he said they would need to get on the practice field.
"Both guys have to get out and run around and do some stuff, less than a younger guy. Robert has been around, he knows his calls, he knows what's going on. Sidney very clearly is in that same boat," Carroll said. "He won't be as sharp, neither guy would be as sharp but those guys are examples of guys that could play with limited practice time. There aren't a lot of guys like that on our team, but those guys definitely could."
Gallery suffered a sprained right knee in the preseason finale against Oakland, while Rice has been sidelined for more than a week with a sore shoulder. Carroll said Gallery would do some running on Wednesday and that each is being assessed day to day.
While Seattle does have depth at receiver, the injury to Gallery could cause some dramatic shifts on the offensive line if the veteran left guard can't go on Sunday. The Seahawks have experimented this week with moving rookie first-round pick James Carpenter from right tackle to left guard and inserting fourth-year lineman Breno Giacomini at right tackle.
Carpenter is more comfortable on the left side after having played left tackle throughout his college career.
"This is the first day in pads with him there so we'll see how that goes and learn more as we're going," Carroll said. "He's going to get some right tackle stuff as well. We're trying to figure it out and see what is best for us."
Seattle's other injury concerns -- running back Marshawn Lynch and linebacker David Hawthorne -- both returned to practice on Wednesday and are expected to be fine for the opener.
