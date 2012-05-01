Debates rage over 2012 NFL Draft, 'The Top 100'

The first 10 names on this year's "The Top 100: Players of 2012" sparked plenty of debate, so get ready for the next wave of controversy as NFL Network reveals players No. 90-81 Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. In the meantime, visit "The Top 100" home page.
Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:
Debate: 'Top 100' surprises
• Analysis of the 2012 NFL Draft continues unabated: NFL Films' Greg Cosell explains how teams' draft strategies reveal what they believe about their existing talent, and Jason Smith offers five rookie predictions for the 2012 season.
• Are we really that upset about a fourth-round draft pick? Around the League's Gregg Rosenthal wonders why there is so much sound and fury about the Redskins taking QB Kirk Cousins.
• Sound off on your favorite team's draft haul in NFL.com's fan war rooms. Talk with fellow fans and rate your team's chances of making the playoffs in 2012.
• Teams are scrambling to add the best undrafted rookie free agents now that the 2012 NFL Draft is over. Find who your favorite team has nabbed.
• Randy Moss arrived just in time for the 49ers' first on-field coaching session Monday, and he described the workout as "eye-opening".
•Ryan Tannehill's wife, Lauren, is a real stunner: See how she compares to other notable NFL wives and girlfriends in our photo essay.
• It's not too soon to start thinking about the 2013 NFL Draft. Bucky Brooks ranks the top 30 prospects, and our experts try to determine which team will be picking first.
• Happy birthday to former Philadelphia Eagles center, defensive tackle, linebacker and all-around tough guy Chuck Bednarik, who turns 87 on Monday.