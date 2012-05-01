Debates rage over 2012 NFL Draft, 'The Top 100'

Published: May 01, 2012 at 12:23 AM

The first 10 names on this year's "The Top 100: Players of 2012" sparked plenty of debate, so get ready for the next wave of controversy as NFL Network reveals players No. 90-81 Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. In the meantime, visit "The Top 100" home page.

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

Debate: 'Top 100' surprises

NFL Network began to unveil "The Top 100: Players of 2012" with Nos. 91-100. What's the biggest surprise? Let's debate! **More ...**

Analysis of the 2012 NFL Draft continues unabated: NFL Films' Greg Cosell explains how teams' draft strategies reveal what they believe about their existing talent, and Jason Smith offers five rookie predictions for the 2012 season.

Are we really that upset about a fourth-round draft pick? Around the League's Gregg Rosenthal wonders why there is so much sound and fury about the Redskins taking QB Kirk Cousins.

Sound off on your favorite team's draft haul in NFL.com's fan war rooms. Talk with fellow fans and rate your team's chances of making the playoffs in 2012.

Teams are scrambling to add the best undrafted rookie free agents now that the 2012 NFL Draft is over. Find who your favorite team has nabbed.

Randy Moss arrived just in time for the 49ers' first on-field coaching session Monday, and he described the workout as "eye-opening".

Brooks: No. 1 pick in 2013?

Who'll be the No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft? Bucky Brooks thinks it'll be Matt Barkley, provided he improves in three areas. **More ...**

Ryan Tannehill's wife, Lauren, is a real stunner: See how she compares to other notable NFL wives and girlfriends in our photo essay.

It's not too soon to start thinking about the 2013 NFL Draft. Bucky Brooks ranks the top 30 prospects, and our experts try to determine which team will be picking first.

Happy birthday to former Philadelphia Eagles center, defensive tackle, linebacker and all-around tough guy Chuck Bednarik, who turns 87 on Monday.

