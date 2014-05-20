Debate: Which senior will be highest player drafted in 2015?

I'll go with Cedric Ogbuehi to make it three consecutive years with a Texas A&M lineman in the top 10. He's one of the more polished products and will have three seasons against SEC competition on tape. His versatility to play both guard and tackle will help him in the eyes of some teams too. Sherff might turn into the best tackle on the board after the season. There are enough talented juniors to push all the seniors out of the top half of the draft's first round, but my pick is Ogbuehi until proven otherwise.