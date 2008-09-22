Debate is settled, Cowboys are NFL's best team

The Cowboys have home-run threats everywhere on offense. With a flick of his wrist, Romo can connect with a receiver on a game-breaking bomb, as he did multiple times against the Eagles and Packers. Sunday night, he connected on a 63-yard throw to Miles Austin that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Marion Barber to give the Cowboys a 20-9 lead late in the third quarter, and later in the fourth he had another hookup with Austin, this time a 52-yard touchdown play down the right sideline.