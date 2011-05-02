Death of bin Laden triggers memories of a chilling week

And then, once it became clear that I would not be getting home by plane any time soon, the drive back to Western New York. The nearly 1,400 miles through eight states, with plenty of caffeine and the thought of hugging my wife and children pushing me to make the trip as fast as I possibly could. Seeing those American flags hanging from overpasses and trucks on the highway. Exchanging "check-in" phone calls with my long-time friend John Clayton, who had been covering the same game for ESPN and was driving back to Seattle at the same time. Looking into the faces of people at rest stops along the way, and not needing to say a word to know the chilling uncertainty that we shared.