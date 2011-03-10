Dear, Vince Young: The Titans have moved on, why can't you?

Here's the reality, Vince. Even with a new head coach and new offensive coordinator (Chris Palmer), the same offense in which you were such a bad fit -- the one that asks you to mostly hand the ball to Chris Johnson and doesn't want you doing a whole lot on those nimble feet of yours -- is staying put. The Titans intend to go forward with more of a pocket passer, such as Philadelphia's Kevin Kolb. They want a quarterback who excels at making proper reads and proper decisions, and doesn't constantly look to make things happen on the fly because he hasn't done enough work to make them happen according to plan.