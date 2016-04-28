Around the NFL

'Dear Peyton' commercial to air during 2016 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 28, 2016 at 02:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Peyton Manning is a well-known letter writer, often penning notes to retiring teammates, opponents, those battling life-threatening illnesses or people inspiring him in any fashion.

In a tribute to Manning's retirement, Gatorade filmed a commercial with some of those recipients reading the letters from Peyton. The commercial is set to air during tonight's NFL draft coverage, 18 years after Manning was selected No. 1 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

It's a touching reminder of who the former quarterback with the laser, rocket arm is off the field:

Among those in the two-minute spot include Tony Dungy, Jeff Saturday, Demaryius Thomas, Eli Manning, Derek Jeter, the mother of Tyler Frenzel -- a young Colts fan with cancer who was treated at the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital -- and long-time NFL Insider for ESPN Chris Mortensen, who makes his first on-camera appearance since undergoing cancer treatment.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

