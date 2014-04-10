DeAngelo Williams raises Panthers fantasy worries

The Panthers have made some additions to cover the loss of the aforementioned wideouts, but none of them came with a lot of fanfare. Jerricho Cotchery looks like the team's No. 1 receiver, while Tiquan Underwood and Jason Avant were added to fill the second and third spots on the depth chart. While Cotchery did have 10 touchdowns a season ago, that was more than he had scored in the previous four campaigns combined. He's also failed to record 500-plus yards in four of his last five seasons.