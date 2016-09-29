Around the NFL

DeAngelo Williams clowns Pryor's Browns prediction

Published: Sep 29, 2016 at 03:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Terrelle Pryor believes his 0-3 Cleveland Browns won't lose again this season.

Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams simply doesn't agree with that forecast.

"We're so close to getting over that hump," Pryor said this week. "Once we get over that hump, I think we're going to have a lot of success, even this year ... I think we can win all the rest of the games."

Williams caught wind of Pryor's words on the home page of NFL.com and quickly banged out a retort:

Pryor, of course, starred as Ohio State's quarterback before jumping to the NFL and making the switch to wideout. His comments are somewhat alarming considering the state of the Browns -- and Williams has a right to be skeptical.

The Browns will certainly stumble again this season, perhaps as soon as Sunday. Pryor's point in context, though, was that Cleveland arguably outplayed the Dolphins in Week 3 and barely lost to the Ravens the previous Sunday. A Browns squad most experts left for dead in August has played with fire under new coach Hue Jackson despite losing two quarterbacks; their best pass rusher; their star rookie receiver; their starting center; and their Pro Bowl cornerback, Joe Haden, for stretches.

Besides, ripping the Browns, by now, is no mark of high creativity. It's all been said and chuckled at, but that won't stop the scribes, talking heads, dim-brained pundits, daft quip-artists, online hobby horses, Twitter geeks, Fantasy Heads, talk-radio lowlifes, holier-than-thou tape-watchers, ponderous space-fillers, salty on-air clowns, click-bait machines, wandering jokesters, deathly unfunny tavern-dwellers, vapid play-by-play goons -- and, yes, even NFL running backs -- from lining up to take their shot.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

