Around the NFL

DeAngelo Williams among NFL Players of the Week

Published: Sep 14, 2016 at 02:32 AM

Things that get better with age: A nice bottle of red wine, the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week DeAngelo Williams.

Make no mistake, Williams did have two excellent seasons early on in his career with the Panthers. But after he failed to eclipse the 900-yard rushing mark in his final five seasons in Carolina, he has found his groove again in the Steel City.

Williams filled in admirably last season for the injured Le'Veon Bell, collecting more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores. He picked up where he left off in 2015 with Pittsburgh in a 38-16 win over Washington this past Monday, rushing for a crisp 143 yards and finding pay dirt twice.

The 33-year-old veteran, who also owns the title of oldest tailback in the NFL, was the oldest player to rush for at least 100 yards and two touchdowns since legendary Steelers running back Jerome Bettis in 2005. Williams' notable performance in the season opener goes to show that age is just a number, just like the Steelers' one victory to start 2016.

Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus and Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski were the other AFC players to gain Week 1 notoriety, picking up the defensive and special teams accolades respectively.

After not picking up a single sack in Houston's first five games last season, Mercilus recorded two takedowns of Jay Cutler in a 23-14 victory. Gostkowski nailed all three field-goal attempts and two extra points, while counterpart Chandler Catanzaro's inability to match that perfection was the difference in the Patriots' 23-21 win over the Cardinals.

On the other end, the NFC players who captured the awards on Week 1 were Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston for offense, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks for defense and Lions punter Sam Martin for special teams.

Winston and Kendricks each started their sophomore campaigns with a bang. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick tossed four touchdowns in a Tampa triumph against the Falcons, while Kendricks' pick-six off of 2015 No. 2 overall selection Marcus Mariota gave the Vikings a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

As NFL Network's Rich Eisen would say, punters are people too, and therefore Martin deserves his own celebratory paragraph. In a game that featured a plethora of points, the Lions' punter managed to stand out in Detroit's 39-35 win over Indianapolis. He posted a 55.5-yard net average on his four punts. Two of them landed inside the Colts' 20-yard line, including a 63-yard beauty that went out of bounds at the 6 in the fourth quarter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of the 2023 season.
news

Jets release QB Tim Boyle after two starts 

The New York Jets are releasing veteran quarterback Tim Boyle after he made two starts this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers can clinch a spot in the postseason -- with some help -- in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffered right high ankle sprain vs. Bengals; WR Christian Kirk likely needs core muscle surgery

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that QB Trevor Lawrence suffered a right ankle sprain, noting to reporters that all other tests on the injury came out clean.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. passes Marvin Harrison in franchise record books 

Michael Pittman Jr. is having a career year in Indianapolis, one that now also includes Colts franchise marks -- surpassing Marvin Harrison.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on Eagles rematch: 'We wanna get to this 10th win'

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off Sunday night in a rematch of Week 9's thriller. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy discussed the importance of getting his team's 10th win of the 2023 season.
news

QB Jake Browning 'lit the world on fire' in Bengals' season-saving win over Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning diced up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense like a five-star Michelin chef, leading the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win on Monday night. "He just lit the world on fire," head coach Zac Taylor said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Monday night

Jake Browning led the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars following an Evan McPherson game-winning field goal. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle sprain in Monday's loss to Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered what was initially diagnosed as an ankle sprain in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Week 13 Monday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Jets' Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'wants the ball' but I'm not ready to name starter for Week 14

New York Jets HC Robert Saleh said Monday that he's not ready to name a starting QB for the Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.