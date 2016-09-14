DeAngelo Williams among NFL Players of the Week

As NFL Network's Rich Eisen would say, punters are people too, and therefore Martin deserves his own celebratory paragraph. In a game that featured a plethora of points, the Lions' punter managed to stand out in Detroit's 39-35 win over Indianapolis. He posted a 55.5-yard net average on his four punts. Two of them landed inside the Colts' 20-yard line, including a 63-yard beauty that went out of bounds at the 6 in the fourth quarter.