DeAngelo Hall sprains toe in Redskins' loss

Hall sprained a toe on his right foot during the third quarter of the Redskins' 32-21 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.
The corner out of Virginia Tech couldn't put weight on his foot as he was helped off the field by trainers and he missed the remainder of the game.
Hall has had a string of lower-body injuries during the latter portion of his career. He tore his left Achilles twice in 2014 and has fought his way back to still be one of Washington's top corners.
One has to wonder if Hall's latest injury might be more significant than the Redskins have indicated. Hall didn't make contact with any other player when he went down, and he needed assistance from two trainers as he hobbled off the field.
Here are some other notable injuries from Thursday night:
- Redskins guard Shawn Lauvao was carted off the field in the first quarter with a sprained ankle and did not return. He wasn't the only player on Washington's offensive line to go down. Guard Josh LeRibeus strained his hamstring during the first half. In addition, defensive end Kedric Golston suffered a broken hand, Gruden said.