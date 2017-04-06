DeAndre Levy recovering following knee surgery

The Detroit Lions released DeAndre Levy after injuries wiped out most of his last two seasons. The linebacker still isn't done dealing with those issues.
Levy told the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett he underwent knee surgery a few days ago. The linebacker added his focus is to "heal and get healthy under trusted physicians."
Levy suffered an injury in the same knee last season.
Levy played in just six games the past two seasons after signing a big contract in 2015. Birkett notes that Levy had a $1.75 million injury guarantee in his contract, which the Lions avoided by releasing the linebacker. The issue could lead to a grievance now that he underwent another surgery.
The knee issue could explain why the former havoc-wrecking linebacker hasn't seen a sniff of interest on the open market since being released.