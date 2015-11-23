DeAndre Hopkins revels in his trip to 'Revis Island'

If the fine folks of New York weren't aware of how good DeAndre Hopkins is, they got a first-hand lesson Sunday.
The Houston Texans wideout torched Pro Bowl corner Darrelle Revis as part of a five-catch, 118-yard, two-touchdown day in the win over the New York Jets.
"The test, the media blowing up Revis Island -- I had to come out and answer," Hopkins said, via ESPN.com.
Hopkins took issue with the matchup being portrayed as a difficult one for the receiver -- even putting air quotes about Revis' nickname.
"Yeah, of course," he said. "It's 'Revis Island,' as y'all say."
Air quotes burn!!
Hopkins burned down much of Revis Island on Sunday, including torching the corner on a 61-yard touchdown. Hopkins' score marked the third-longest touchdown reception allowed by Revis in his career and the longest TD reception allowed as a Jet since his rookie season (2007 -- Lee Evans, 85 yards). Revis later left the game with a concussion.
"A guy like Darrelle Revis has been in the NFL a long time," Hopkins said. "They study tendencies. They know what you're doing from the way you line up. When you run a route, you almost have to be perfect at it. You can't slip. Timing has to be perfect with the quarterback going against a smart guy like him."
While T.J. Yates played fine for a backup -- smartly targeting Hopkins 12 times -- imagine if the stud receiver ever gets a great quarterback throwing him the pigskin.
Hopkins is squarely in the discussion with a handful of other young players -- Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, (insert name of pass-catcher on your favorite team here so you aren't offended by an omission) -- as the top receiver in the NFL.
"With my mentality, I'm one-on-one, I'm going to win," Hopkins said. "No matter who's out there, I don't really care."
Sunday it was