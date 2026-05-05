DeAndre Hopkins wants to play with Joe Burrow: Bengals QB can return to Super Bowl with a little help

In 13 NFL seasons, DeAndre Hopkins has played with 17 different starting quarterbacks, including the likes of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Brandon Weeden and Deshaun Watson.
The star receiver would like to add to that list. Asked over the weekend by Sports Illustrated if there was a QB he'd like to play with, Nuk named Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.
"I gotta go with Joe Burrow. I think Joe is one of the best. I love his game, his toughness," Hopkins said. "He took his team to a Super Bowl early in his career, and I feel like he can get back there with a little bit of help."
Burrow is a logical choice for any receiver to say he'd like to play with, particularly one with the résumé like Hopkins', who is seeking to finally capture that elusive Lombardi Trophy to cap his Hall of Fame-worthy career.
Turning 34 in June, Hopkins is currently a free agent. He spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens, catching 22 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. At this stage, he's a veteran who will likely be waiting until later in the process to find a home in 2026. That landing spot could come during training camp if a team realizes it needs a veteran presence to buffer some younger players or if an injury strikes.
The Bengals, for their part, drafted Colbie Young in the fourth round to bolster their receiver corps behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.