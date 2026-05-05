DeAndre Hopkins wants to play with Joe Burrow: Bengals QB can return to Super Bowl with a little help

Burrow is a logical choice for any receiver to say he'd like to play with, particularly one with the résumé like Hopkins', who is seeking to finally capture that elusive Lombardi Trophy to cap his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Turning 34 in June, Hopkins is currently a free agent. He spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens, catching 22 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. At this stage, he's a veteran who will likely be waiting until later in the process to find a home in 2026. That landing spot could come during training camp if a team realizes it needs a veteran presence to buffer some younger players or if an injury strikes.