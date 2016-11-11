DeAndre Hopkins: I'd take being shadowed personally

While Jaguars fans might define this season as the down arc of quarterback Blake Bortles, they also have reason to view it as the emergence of Ramsey. Cornerbacks have it tougher than almost any rookie position in the NFL, yet Ramsey's run-stopping ability has been among the best in football. His pass coverage is still adjusting to the speed of the game, but there is no doubt he has the tenacity to compete with the NFL's top tier.