Dean Blandino: Wes Welker's hit on Aqib Talib was legal contact

"It's not the right call on the field," Blandino said. "The pass is going to be ruled complete. The key is that the ruling on the field was a fumble recovered by Seattle. That's important because the recovery of the loose ball, if it doesn't involve a sideline, or it doesn't involve the end zone, it's not reviewable. And the reason for that is that if we made that reviewable then you potentially can have a replay reviewed on every pileup after a fumble when a lot of times it's difficult to tell who has it.