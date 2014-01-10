Dean Blandino: NFL tells refs to call playoffs like regular season

Published: Jan 10, 2014 at 02:44 PM

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

In a playoff edition of his media review video, NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino discussed the philosophy of making calls during the playoffs.

"The direction is no different than the regular season," he said in Friday's edition. "We talk about with our officials we want them to call the games the same way.

"We know fouls were down last weekend, but the direction is the same. We want them to call the game the same way. All year we told our officials, 'Don't be overly technical. We don't want to call want we would be ticky-tack fouls. We want to make sure the fouls are there.' "

Blandino went into more depth on three plays from the Wild Card Playoff Games:

