Dean Blandino: NFL tells refs to call playoffs like regular season

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
In a playoff edition of his media review video, NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino discussed the philosophy of making calls during the playoffs.
"The direction is no different than the regular season," he said in Friday's edition. "We talk about with our officials we want them to call the games the same way.
"We know fouls were down last weekend, but the direction is the same. We want them to call the game the same way. All year we told our officials, 'Don't be overly technical. We don't want to call want we would be ticky-tack fouls. We want to make sure the fouls are there.' "
Blandino went into more depth on three plays from the Wild Card Playoff Games:
- An illegal bat of a loose ball that should have been called on the San Francisco 49ers during a fourth-quarter kickoff by the Green Bay Packers.
- The question of forward progress during a pass play -- and whether it was a catch -- by the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the first half against the San Diego Chargers.