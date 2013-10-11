Dean Blandino: NFL has seen four crown-of-helmet rule violations

NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino examined how the league's new player safety rules were applied through the first five weeks of the season.
This is the same video that NFL owners viewed at the NFL Fall Meeting earlier this week in Washington, D.C.
Despite the controversy over the change during the offseason, Blandino said the NFL has seen just four violations of the crown-of-the-helmet rule out of thousands of plays reviewed this season.
"We are very encouraged with the results so far," Blandino said. "We have not seen a lot of examples of that throughout the first (five) weeks of the season."
Blandino said the league has seen two true violations of the line-overload rule on point-after kicks and field-goal attempts. Also, there has been only one call -- which was incorrect -- for rushing the long snapper, who now is considered a defenseless player on field-goal attempts.
Blandino said three players have been flagged for peel-back blocks, and several have been fined.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor