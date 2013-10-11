Dean Blandino: NFL has seen four crown-of-helmet rule violations

Published: Oct 11, 2013 at 06:55 AM

NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino examined how the league's new player safety rules were applied through the first five weeks of the season.

This is the same video that NFL owners viewed at the NFL Fall Meeting earlier this week in Washington, D.C.

Despite the controversy over the change during the offseason, Blandino said the NFL has seen just four violations of the crown-of-the-helmet rule out of thousands of plays reviewed this season.

"We are very encouraged with the results so far," Blandino said. "We have not seen a lot of examples of that throughout the first (five) weeks of the season."

Blandino said the league has seen two true violations of the line-overload rule on point-after kicks and field-goal attempts. Also, there has been only one call -- which was incorrect -- for rushing the long snapper, who now is considered a defenseless player on field-goal attempts.

Blandino said three players have been flagged for peel-back blocks, and several have been fined.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) downgraded to out vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson has been downgraded to out for the Minnesota Vikings' game versus the New Orleans Saints Sunday, and the wide receiver will remain on injured reserve as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 5.
news

Cardinals activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of Falcons game

The Cardinals are activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of their Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested for simple battery, criminal mischief

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested Friday evening in Kenner, Louisiana and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs (back) off injury report, set to play vs. Broncos

After popping up on the Buffalo Bills injury report, wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back) has no designation for Monday's Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos. 