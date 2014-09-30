Dean Blandino: Johnny Manziel's trick play violated two NFL rules

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
Johnny Manziel's trick play last week was a violation of two NFL rules just by how the Cleveland Browns backup quarterback was standing, according to vice president of officiating Dean Blandino.
Speaking during his weekly officiating video sent to the media Friday, Blandino said players have to line up more than 5 yards from the sideline.
"A receiver cannot line up less than 5 yards from the sideline from the bench area," Blandino said. "That's a foul. This is a hide-out play.
"This started back in the '80s. The rule was put in back then to prohibit this type of action."
He said the play was banned to stop offenses from trying to deceive which 11 players were competing in the play, especially during mass substitutions. This play in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens was a prime example of that foolery, he said.
"The official thought he was not in the (offense's) team area," Blandino said. "He was incorrect. We should have had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for this action."
The Browns were penalized on the play for illegal motion by one of their running backs, wiping out the long pass play to Manziel.
"All 11 players need to be set simultaneously for one second prior to the snap," Blandino said. "One single player can then go in motion. But any time they come out of the huddle, they all have to be set."
Manziel wasn't set as he appeared to be talking to the coaches on the sideline.
Also, Blandino said that Manziel was breaking a second rule because he was facing the sideline.
"If he's an eligible player on the line of scrimmage, his shoulders must be facing his opponent's goal line," Blandino said. "This would be a foul if he were on the line scrimmage. He's not on the line of scrimmage. There's a tight end on the end of the line.
"He's a backfield player, so he can be facing the sideline, but cannot be facing less than 5 (yards) into the bench area."
Blandino said that violation would be legal if the line of scrimmage was at the 20-yard line because there is no bench area, which doesn't begin on each sideline until the 30-yard line.