Dean Blandino explains Tyler Boyd fumble ruling

Blandino first explains that the result of the play initially is a catch because Boyd got two feet down and made a football move. When it came to determining whether Boyd's knee was down before the ball comes out, Blandino says that, from multiple angles, it is "not definitive" that the knee is down. To overturn the ruling on the field, it must be "clear and obvious" that Boyd was down, but Blandino says that is not the case here. Therefore, the call stood.