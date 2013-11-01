Dean Blandino: Clock restarts on snap after late-game penalties

Published: Nov 01, 2013 at 10:15 AM

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

Clock management, intentional grounding and quarterback slides were among the topics discussed by NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino in his video review of Week 8 on-field calls, which was released Friday.

  • The clock issue involved the Dallas Cowboys in the waning moments of their last-second loss to the Detroit Lions. Blandino used a holding call with 1:07 to play to illustate that with less than five minutes left in the game, the clock doesn't start until the ball is snapped following a penalty.

On this play, the penalty stopped the clock and kept the Cowboys from running off 40 seconds prior to punting the ball.

  • From the same game, Blandino looked at a clock issue on intentional grounding. With 25 seconds left in the first half, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford committed that penalty, which also includes a 10-second runoff near the end of a half besides the loss of down and distance. However, the defense can decline the 10-second runoff, which is what the Cowboys did in this case.
  • Blandino used a run by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith against the Cleveland Browns to explain the slide. Blandino said the quarterback, when sliding, is down after a body part aside from a hand or a foot touches the ground -- showing the quarterback has given himself up as a defenseless player.
  • And Blandino used another play from the Lions-Cowboys game to show that when tangled feet do not cause a pass interference penalty.

He said if both players are playing the football and their feet tangle, there is no foul. However, if one player is playing the football and one isn't, then the foul is on the latter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Steelers, Bills-Chargers

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
news

Jalen Hurts on comments following loss to Seahawks: 'Everything starts with me'

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts clarified on Thursday his comments following Monday's loss to the Seahawks, telling reporters that he was issuing a challenge to himself and that "everything starts with me."
news

NFL QB Index, Week 16: Brock Purdy at No. 1 for first time; Baker Mayfield enters top 10

There's a new No. 1 in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 16. Plus, Baker Mayfield enters the top 10. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32. 
news

Week 16 NFL picks: Rams top Saints on Thursday to boost playoff bid; Ravens or 49ers on Christmas?

Do the Rams continue their playoff push tonight against the Saints? Who wins a critical Bengals-Steelers divisional bout on Saturday? Cowboys or Dolphins in a Sunday spectacular? Ravens or 49ers in an epic Christmas clash? Check out all of the Week 16 game picks!