DEA sheds light on investigation into Chargers doctor Chao

Published: Jul 15, 2010 at 06:38 AM

SAN DIEGO -- The Drug Enforcement Administration said Wednesday that it doesn't believe Dr. David Chao of the Chargers' medical staff was personally using medications even though he apparently had written at least 108 drug prescriptions to himself since 2008.

DEA spokeswoman Amy Roderick said the agency is continuing the investigation that started June 29 when it searched the offices of the Chargers and Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres, their doctors and their pharmacies.

"Based on what we have reviewed, we have no reason to believe that he was using the medication himself," Roderick said.

In a statement Wednesday night, Chao denied the implication of self-use or self-prescribing of controlled substances and said he will continue to appropriately treat injuries.

DEA agents learned Chao apparently had written at least 108 drug prescriptions to himself since June 10, 2008, which would violate controlled-substance regulations, according to recently unsealed search warrant affidavits, the San Diego Union-Tribunereported on its Web site.

Doctors who write prescriptions to themselves sometimes do it to fill office supplies, even though it is illegal, Glen Crick, a Chicago attorney who has represented medical practitioners, told the newspaper.

The DEA investigation comes several weeks after the Chargers released safety Kevin Ellison, who was arrested in May in Redondo Beach, Calif., on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. Police said a search of Ellison's vehicle turned up 100 pills of Vicodin.

The Chargers said then, and Chao reiterated Wednesday, that Ellison didn't receive the Vicodin from anyone associated with the team.

Chao said he is dedicated to the care of athletes and provides care "with the highest standards, consistent with that of all major sports leagues."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
news

Vikings QB Kellen Mond test positive for COVID; three QBs including Kirk Cousins expected to miss practice

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without three quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins, for tonight's practice following rookie QB Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Marcus Maye will 'cross that line again' with Jets in 2022 after failing to strike long-term deal

Jets safety Marcus Maye will play under the franchise tag in 2021, but his future in New York is up in the air. The veteran discusses where he stands. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW