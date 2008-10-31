DE Schobel among three starters who will sit out for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Bills will be without three starters when they host the New York Jets in an AFC East matchup Sunday.
Receiver Josh Reed, defensive end Aaron Schobel and right guard Brad Butler are all out with injuries for Buffalo (5-2).
Reed hurt his right ankle and Achilles' tendon in the loss at Miami this past weekend. He ranks second on the team with 26 catches and 288 yards. Roscoe Parrish and rookie James Hardy will likely share duties replacing Reed.
Butler sprained his left knee in the first half of Buffalo's win over San Diego two weeks ago. Schobel injured a ligament and bone in his left foot against Arizona on Oct. 5. Jason Whittle will get the start for Butler and Ryan Denney will replace Schobel.
Nickel back Ashton Youboty (foot) is questionable.
