DE Schobel among three starters who will sit out for Bills

Published: Oct 31, 2008 at 06:46 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Bills will be without three starters when they host the New York Jets in an AFC East matchup Sunday.

Receiver Josh Reed, defensive end Aaron Schobel and right guard Brad Butler are all out with injuries for Buffalo (5-2).

Reed hurt his right ankle and Achilles' tendon in the loss at Miami this past weekend. He ranks second on the team with 26 catches and 288 yards. Roscoe Parrish and rookie James Hardy will likely share duties replacing Reed.

Butler sprained his left knee in the first half of Buffalo's win over San Diego two weeks ago. Schobel injured a ligament and bone in his left foot against Arizona on Oct. 5. Jason Whittle will get the start for Butler and Ryan Denney will replace Schobel.

Nickel back Ashton Youboty (foot) is questionable.

The Bills have lost two of three and are tied for the division lead with New England (5-2), a game ahead of the Jets (4-3).

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers: No 'place in the game' for opinions Jon Gruden expressed in emails

In the aftermath Jon Gruden's resignation Monday evening following the revelation of multiple offensive emails, shock, contempt and sadness was expressed by notable NFL figures. 
news

Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 6

Marcas Grant breaks down some fantasy sleepers you should consider starting in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor

A day after Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are removing Gruden from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.  
news

Steelers WR James Washington in line for expanded role following JuJu Smith-Schuster injury

The expanded role that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington sought in the preseason is upon him, though not by the circumstances anyone in the organization would've wanted.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW