DE Odom joins Bengals for five-year, $29.5 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Defensive end Antwan Odom signed a five-year deal worth $29.5 million Monday night with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to his agent.

Odom was coming off a career-best season with 16 starts and eight sacks with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him in 2004. But the Titans took a risk in letting Odom test the free agent market, and they lost him to Cincinnati, which gave the four-year veteran $11.5 million in guaranteed money in the package.

In Tennessee, Odom was overshadowed by Pro Bowl teammates Kyle Vanden Bosch and Albert Haynesworth. Agent Richard Rosa said the chance to play for Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer were factors in Odom's decision.

"They made him very comfortable with the chance to be very productive with Robert Geathers on the other end," Rosa said.

Odom was a second-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2004, and he has started 34 of 54 games in his career, with 152 total tackles. He had eight of his career-best 12 1/2 sacks in 2007, and he has eight tackles for losses with three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered in his career.

But 2007 was his best season opposite Vanden Bosch. He had a career-high 29 quarterback pressures with his eight sacks.

The moves helps shore up the defensive line for the Bengals, who had a trade fall through with Detroit that would have brought them defensive tackle Shaun Rogers.

Odom also helps replace end Justin Smith, who left Cincinnati himself as a free agent and signed for a reported $45 million deal with $20 million in guarantees over the weekend with San Francisco.

