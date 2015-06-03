De'Anthony Thomas shifts full-time from RB to WR

De'Anthony Thomas made the move from the running back room to the wide receiver room this offseason.
After spending his rookie season working with the Kansas City Chiefs' tailbacks in practice and meeting rooms, Thomas has spent his time this offseason with the receivers both on and off the field, ESPN's Adam Teicher reported.
The move is an acknowledgment of Thomas' limitations in the backfield.
"It makes me more valuable to the offense," he said. "It lets defenses look for me, see where I'm at on the field. It just gives them a different look. I believe it's a great thing."
Thomas played both spots last season. At 5-foot-8, 176-pounds he was a liability as a blocker and relegated to certain formations and gimmicks within the offense.
"You've got to respect his speed," 6-foot-3 corner Sean Smith said. "You don't want that kind of speed running by you. Me, personally, I'm a bigger guy. I have to get out there and bail a little early so routes like hitches and curls (are) big for him.
"Those little, short routes are going to be open all day."
In Gregg Rosenthal's analysis of the weakest offensive groups yesterday, he pegged the Chiefs' receiving corps as the worst unit in the NFL -- personally I'd disagree with that sentiment, but the argument is valid.
Moving Thomas around the formation should help open up the secondary. The tandem of Thomas and Albert Wilson -- who had a solid end of the season and should be the team's No. 2 wideout behind Jeremy Maclin -- gives the Chiefs needed speed on the outside.
Even with Alex Smith's tendency to play it safe with short throws, Kansas City's offense should be more diverse in 2015.
