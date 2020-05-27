Wednesday, May 27, 2020 02:24 PM

DDFP: Would Cam Newton improve the Titans; Big Ben vs L-Jax P2

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP! The crew first started talking about the NHL's 24 team playoff bracket as sports are slowly coming back during the COVID-19 pandemic (8:35). Next, Shek debates with the the guys that the Tennessee Titans would have a better chance at winning a Super Bowl with Cam Newton as quarterback (15:10). Then, the group revisits Shek's hot take that he would rather have Big Ben in 2020 over Lamar Jackson (28:55). They round out the show discussing the golf match between Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning (55:45).

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NFL.com and Google Play

