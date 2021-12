Dave Dameshek is solo in Studio 66 but is joined by Eddie Spaghetti to recap the Week 12 games. The duo talks about who is the best team in the AFC (2:50), Jason Garrett's future in the NFL (6:50), would Patriots fans be happy to win a Super Bowl in 2020 if Tom Brady wasn't their quarterback (16:55) and who should start - Mason Rudolph or Duck Hodges (28:30)?