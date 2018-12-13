DDFP: Week 15 Red Challenge Flag Picks; NHL enforcers

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank to make their Week 15 Red Challenge Flag Picks! The duo first chats about Handsome Hank's Miami Dolphins miraculous hook and ladder to win the game over the New England Patriots (7:00). Shek and Hank then question why EmmaVP is out sick and why Eddie Spaghetti continues to tweet pictures of his food masterpieces (17:40). Next, we hear a quick pre-show discussion between Shek and Bill Burr about former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and if he was a dirty player or not (25:41)? Then, Shek and Handsome kibitz about who will sit atop the iron throne in Game Of Thrones (31:25) before making their Week 15 Red Challenge Flag Picks (34:45). They wrap up the show by hearing from Cleveland Browns legend Willie McGinest about the upcoming Steelers vs. Patriots game (55:36).