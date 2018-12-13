DDFP: Week 15 Red Challenge Flag Picks; NHL enforcers

Published: Dec 13, 2018 at 09:19 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank to make their Week 15 Red Challenge Flag Picks! The duo first chats about Handsome Hank's Miami Dolphins miraculous hook and ladder to win the game over the New England Patriots (7:00). Shek and Hank then question why EmmaVP is out sick and why Eddie Spaghetti continues to tweet pictures of his food masterpieces (17:40). Next, we hear a quick pre-show discussion between Shek and Bill Burr about former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and if he was a dirty player or not (25:41)? Then, Shek and Handsome kibitz about who will sit atop the iron throne in Game Of Thrones (31:25) before making their Week 15 Red Challenge Flag Picks (34:45). They wrap up the show by hearing from Cleveland Browns legend Willie McGinest about the upcoming Steelers vs. Patriots game (55:36).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DDFP: Would Cam Newton improve the Titans; Big Ben vs L-Jax P2

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti to talk about the NHL, the Titans' chances with Cam Newton and "The Match."
news

DDFP: Could Chargers challenge Chiefs if they signed Cam Newton?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP.
news

DDFP: L.A. Rams uniform review & best American rock band

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP.
news

DDFP: Remembering Don Shula & best number for a QB to wear?

news

DDFP: Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

news

DDFP: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler visits Studio 66!

news

DDFP: Dolphins CB Aqib Talib returns to Studio 66

news

DDFP: Tom Brady's legacy if he leaves Patriots

news

DDFP: Rashaan Evans returns

news

DDFP: Kyle Long joins the show!

news

DDFP: Super Bowl LIV Red Challenge Flag Picks

news

DDFP: Whose legacy changes with a Super Bowl LIV win?

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW