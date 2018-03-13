DDFP: Tyrann Mathieu & free agency frenzy

Dave Dameshek is joined by Patrick Claybon to kibitz about the crazy day in the NFL with all the free-agent signings. Shek and Claybon talk about Kirk Cousins' expected deal with the Vikings (4:40), the end of the Legion of Boom (6:35) and why teams became so desperate to overpay for quarterbacks (11:10). Next, Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu sits down (20:13) to tell his 2013 NFL Draft story (29:00) and Shek becomes his offseason trainer to make him tougher (32:00). Lastly, Shek tries to turn Tyrann into a viral gif (35:40)!

