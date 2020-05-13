DDFP: L.A. Rams uniform review & best American rock band

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP! The show starts off with the group discussing actor Hank Azaria's viral Tweet of who should be considered the greatest American rock band of all-time (7:30)? Next, the guys talked about the possibility of NFL teams playing in only a few locations due to COVID-19 (32:30). They rounded out the show by reviewing the Los Angeles Rams' new uniforms and ranked the best new ones unveiled in 2020 (38:45).