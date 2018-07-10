DDFP: Best additions to NFC East & Jags-Giants expectations

Published: Jul 10, 2018 at 10:40 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank and Shaun O'Hara to preview the 2018 New York Giants, highlighting their much improved offensive line and running back tandem in Barkley and Stewart (17:25). Also, the fellas go through the NFC East, naming their choices for the best additions to each team (27:18). Then, Shek adds another team to his list of clubs he's determined are not making the playoffs in 2018 (48:10). Plus, Shaun O'Hara gets the esteemed honor of having his jersey added to the DDFP Digital Wall of Fame (10:02)!

