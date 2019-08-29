DDFP: A 'Luck-y' What if?; No Playoffs for You list

Published: Aug 29, 2019 at 11:33 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank one week before real NFL action! The guys start up by joking about Hank's love of cricket but quickly get into their thoughts about the recent episode of HBO's Hard Knocks (10:03). Next up, Shek revisits Andrew Luck's decision in 2011 to stay at Stanford instead of entering the NFL Draft and says how the NFL would look vastly different if he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers first overall (19:24). Lastly, Handsome and Eddie Spaghetti listen to Shek add teams to his 2019 No Playoffs For You list (34:34).

