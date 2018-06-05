DDFP 674: Best NFL dynasty & best music memories!

Published: Jun 05, 2018 at 11:07 AM

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Matt "Money" Smith and Cole Wright who quickly has to defend his Smashing Pumpkins t-shirt which leads to an in depth music discussion about some of their best music memories (3:40). The group then makes fun of an Eddie Spaghetti tweet about National Donut Day, which then becomes a debate about which kind of donut is best (21:07)? The guys finally get to football as Shek wants to expand on his 'best dynasty' question and asks which is the best NFL dynasty (27:40)? Next, we welcome in new intern Cameron with a DDFP quiz (51:05). Finally, the show wraps up debating Dak Prescott's comments about if you actually need a true #1 wide receiver in the NFL (55:45) to succeed?

Listen to the podcast below:

Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DDFP: Would Cam Newton improve the Titans; Big Ben vs L-Jax P2

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti to talk about the NHL, the Titans' chances with Cam Newton and "The Match."

news

DDFP: Could Chargers challenge Chiefs if they signed Cam Newton?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP.

news

DDFP: L.A. Rams uniform review & best American rock band

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP.

news

DDFP: Remembering Don Shula & best number for a QB to wear?

news

DDFP: Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

news

DDFP: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler visits Studio 66!

news

DDFP: Dolphins CB Aqib Talib returns to Studio 66

news

DDFP: Tom Brady's legacy if he leaves Patriots

news

DDFP: Rashaan Evans returns

news

DDFP: Kyle Long joins the show!

news

DDFP: Super Bowl LIV Red Challenge Flag Picks

news

DDFP: Whose legacy changes with a Super Bowl LIV win?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE