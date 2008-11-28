DBs Jammer, Tinoisamoa have increasing value in IDP leagues

You know the drill by now.
With a berth in the fantasy playoffs or a possible postseason seed at stake, the waiver wire is as important as ever. Here's your list of defensive players that can help you in Week 13.
Quentin Jammer, CB, Chargers - The Chargers remain the last-ranked pass defense in the league, but that doesn't mean that their defensive backs can't help your IDP team. Jammer already has 70 tackles this season, so he's on pace to eclipse his previous season-high of 78. He's been very active in the passing lanes, having intercepted Peyton Manning last week (his second of the season). He's also been hot recently, coming up with six of his 17 passes defensed in the past three weeks.
Pisa Tinoisamoa, OLB, Rams - It seems like I'm recommending a new St. Louis linebacker every week, and Tinoisamoa is the name to know right now. He had been a bit mediocre after a monster performance in Week 6, but Tinoisamoa has picked things back up of late. He's compiled at least seven tackles in each of the last three weeks along with another forced fumble in Week 11.
Tommy Kelly, DT, Raiders - Should Kelly be the highest paid defensive tackle in the league? No, probably not. Should he be added to your fantasy team? Yup. Kelly has 40 tackles on the year -- that's among the league-leaders on the defensive line. He's also posted 3.5 sacks, including 2.5 in the past three weeks. He should threaten his previous career-high of 68 tackles while surpassing the 4.5 sacks he posted in 2005, also a career-high.
Randall Gay, CB, Saints - Gay's teammate, Jason David, stole the spotlight last Monday night with two interceptions. But Gay is still the safer option if you need a defensive back. He's been compiling nice tackle numbers for a cornerback with 22 in the past four weeks. Gay has also been consistent, recording no less than five in that span and recorded his first sack of the season against the Packers. Gay also has seven passes defensed in the last two weeks, meaning that he's at least getting opportunities to post interceptions.
Jimmy Wilkerson, DE, Tampa Bay - After five years of relative anonymity in Kansas City, Wilkerson is enjoying his first season with the Buccaneers and beginning to make a name for himself in the NFL. Wilkerson doesn't start, and thus will not get the number of tackles you would like to see, but the sacks are there. He has four sacks on the season and has been great the past two weeks -- he logged a sack and a forced fumble in Week 11, then posted a two-sack performance last week against Detroit.
Jamie Winborn, OLB, Broncos - After Boss Bailey went down with a season-ending injury, I recommended Winborn as an option at linebacker. He hasn't disappointed in the least, averaging a phenomenal 10 tackles over the past four weeks. The upcoming returns of Nate Webster and D.J. Williams, likely within the next two weeks, may cause some to be skeptical that Winborn will remain on the field. However, I'd expect him to continue to produce as the third starter in Denver's linebacking corps.