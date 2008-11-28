DBs Jammer, Tinoisamoa have increasing value in IDP leagues

Jimmy Wilkerson, DE, Tampa Bay - After five years of relative anonymity in Kansas City, Wilkerson is enjoying his first season with the Buccaneers and beginning to make a name for himself in the NFL. Wilkerson doesn't start, and thus will not get the number of tackles you would like to see, but the sacks are there. He has four sacks on the season and has been great the past two weeks -- he logged a sack and a forced fumble in Week 11, then posted a two-sack performance last week against Detroit.